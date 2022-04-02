Brokers Set Expectations for Provident Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.95. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

In related news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

