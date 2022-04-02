Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tango Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

