$56.14 Million in Sales Expected for Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) will report sales of $56.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.36 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year sales of $255.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.76 million to $256.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $324.29 million, with estimates ranging from $311.76 million to $340.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Riskified.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $6.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. Riskified has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at $124,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riskified (RSKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.