Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

CONN stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Conn’s’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Conn’s will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Conn’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Conn’s by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Conn’s by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,791,000 after buying an additional 710,742 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Conn’s by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Conn’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

