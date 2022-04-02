Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

HEPA has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ HEPA opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $639,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 197,956.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 91,060 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

