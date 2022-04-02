Morgan Stanley Increases Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target to GBX 301

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPFGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 277 ($3.63) to GBX 301 ($3.94) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 285 ($3.73) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.00.

OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Man Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.

Man Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.