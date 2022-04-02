Morgan Stanley Increases Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target to GBX 301

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 277 ($3.63) to GBX 301 ($3.94) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 285 ($3.73) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.00.

OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Man Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

