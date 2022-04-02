Alliance Global Partners Trims NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Target Price to $3.25

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $5.75 to $3.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NMTC opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies ( OTCMKTS:NMTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 102.29% and a negative net margin of 6,490.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

