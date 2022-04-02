IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 6.8% on Insider Selling

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $24.90. 19,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,155,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

Specifically, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 61.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.10.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $742.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.83.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

