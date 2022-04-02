Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the February 28th total of 510,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,982,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VMBS opened at $49.75 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,108,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,806,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,734,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,790,466,000 after buying an additional 1,477,091 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $69,854,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $40,256,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,523,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,330,000 after buying an additional 606,735 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

