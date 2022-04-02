Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the February 28th total of 510,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,982,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
VMBS opened at $49.75 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
