WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Down 19.2% in March

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,600 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 238,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WiSA Technologies by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WiSA Technologies by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WiSA Technologies by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 103,371 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WiSA Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of WiSA Technologies by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of WiSA Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISA opened at $1.28 on Friday. WiSA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $20.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.30.

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. WiSA Technologies had a negative net margin of 180.71% and a negative return on equity of 83.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WiSA Technologies will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

