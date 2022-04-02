Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.04, but opened at $36.10. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $37.93, with a volume of 6,683 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IONS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

