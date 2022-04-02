The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.79) to GBX 890 ($11.66) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 590 ($7.73) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Redburn Partners raised The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.71) to GBX 880 ($11.53) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

