Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunny Optical Technology Group Co., Limited is engaged in the design, research and development, manufacture and sales of optical and optical-related products. Optical components product includes glass spherical and aspherical lenses, plane products, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets and other various lens sets. Optoelectronic products includes handset camera modules, three-dimensional optoelectronic products, security cameras and other optoelectronic modules and optical instruments includes microscopes, optical measuring instruments and various high-end optical analytical instrument. Sunny Optical Technology Group Co., Limited is based in Yuyao, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNPTF opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. Sunny Optical Technology has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $32.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

