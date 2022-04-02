Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) PT Raised to SEK 66

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 64 to SEK 66 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SWMAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 92 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.58.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.86. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.