Brokers Offer Predictions for Carter Bankshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.39 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ CARE opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $17.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,752,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

