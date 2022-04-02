Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Lowered by Analyst

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Assurant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.10 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

AIZ has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

Shares of AIZ opened at $185.42 on Friday. Assurant has a 12 month low of $141.78 and a 12 month high of $185.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Assurant by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Assurant by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33,340 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Assurant by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $581,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

