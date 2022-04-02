Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Insider Buys £48,504.17 in Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) insider Darren Littlewood bought 15,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £48,504.17 ($63,537.03).
Shares of LON BOOT opened at GBX 317 ($4.15) on Friday. Henry Boot PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 253 ($3.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 329 ($4.31). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 302.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 287.22. The company has a market capitalization of £422.73 million and a PE ratio of 15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a GBX 3.63 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.
Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.
