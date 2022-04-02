Kevin David Brundish Purchases 5,000 Shares of AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE) Stock

AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE – Get Rating) insider Kevin David Brundish purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £4,150 ($5,436.21).

LON:AMTE opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Friday. AMTE Power plc has a 12 month low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 315 ($4.13).

AMTE Power Company Profile

AMTE Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery cells for specialist markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Ultra High Power, a rechargeable pouch format battery cell for the automotive battery cell market; Ultra Prime, a single use cylindrical battery cell for the oil and gas market; Ultra Safe, a battery for the energy storage cell market, which cover applications, including transportation, energy storage, back-up power, and energy in remote locations; and Ultra Energy, which is available in cylindrical cell format for the energy needs of the market.

