Kevin David Brundish Purchases 5,000 Shares of AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE) Stock

AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE – Get Rating) insider Kevin David Brundish purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £4,150 ($5,436.21).
LON:AMTE opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Friday. AMTE Power plc has a 12 month low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 315 ($4.13).
AMTE Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for AMTE Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTE Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.