Christopher Samuel Acquires 90 Shares of Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) insider Christopher Samuel purchased 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 992 ($12.99) per share, with a total value of £892.80 ($1,169.50).

Christopher Samuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Christopher Samuel purchased 51 shares of Alliance Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,022 ($13.39) per share, with a total value of £521.22 ($682.76).

On Tuesday, January 4th, Christopher Samuel purchased 84 shares of Alliance Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,045 ($13.69) per share, with a total value of £877.80 ($1,149.86).

Shares of Alliance Trust stock opened at GBX 985 ($12.90) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 965.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,005.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. Alliance Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 867.84 ($11.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,084.90 ($14.21). The stock has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a GBX 5.83 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

