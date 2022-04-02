Rosemary Morgan Sells 16,280 Shares of Nippon Active Value Fund plc (LON:NAVF) Stock

Nippon Active Value Fund plc (LON:NAVF – Get Rating) insider Rosemary Morgan sold 16,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.60), for a total transaction of £19,861.60 ($26,017.29).

Shares of LON NAVF opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 124.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 131.12. Nippon Active Value Fund plc has a 52-week low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 145 ($1.90).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Nippon Active Value Fund’s previous dividend of $0.85.

