Research Analysts Set Expectations for Solo Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Solo Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DTC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE DTC opened at $8.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. Solo Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,781,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,563,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

