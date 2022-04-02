Brokers Offer Predictions for Humacyte, Inc. ‘s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Humacyte in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humacyte’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.61.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HUMA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.