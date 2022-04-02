BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) will report $63.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRC will report full year sales of $315.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.90 million to $317.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $439.88 million, with estimates ranging from $429.90 million to $454.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BRC.

BRCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BRC in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $21.97 on Friday. BRC has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $22.80.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

