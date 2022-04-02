Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.07 Million

Analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) will announce sales of $103.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.96 million and the highest is $103.25 million. Avid Technology reported sales of $94.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $440.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $440.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $473.09 million, with estimates ranging from $459.40 million to $483.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVID. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85.

Avid Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

