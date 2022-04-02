Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$33.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCO. Eight Capital upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.09.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$36.33 on Thursday. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$19.50 and a 52 week high of C$37.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The company has a market cap of C$14.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -139.73.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$465.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel purchased 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.81 per share, with a total value of C$109,626.09. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 373,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,024,902.44. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total value of C$336,902.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,748 shares in the company, valued at C$931,900.32. Insiders sold a total of 37,482 shares of company stock worth $1,147,416 over the last ninety days.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.