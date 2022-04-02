Air Canada (TSE:AC) Earns “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.80.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$24.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.00. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$19.31 and a twelve month high of C$29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.72 billion and a PE ratio of -2.37.

In other news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,023.24. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,438,983.83. Insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $562,602 over the last three months.

About Air Canada (Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.