UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. UiPath traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 99442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.
PATH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.
In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 24,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,061,859.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,074,148.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39.
UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UiPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATH)
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.
