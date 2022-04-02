Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $47.00. The stock traded as low as $47.01 and last traded at $47.01, with a volume of 134998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

TOL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.