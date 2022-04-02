Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Raymond James

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.50.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$31.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.10. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$25.41 and a 1-year high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.0499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.97%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

