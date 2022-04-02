Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Earns Outperform Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform overweight rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark increased their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

SBB opened at C$1.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$690.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.47. Sabina Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sabina Gold & Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$704,382.75. Also, Director David Fennell bought 35,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$49,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at C$127,548.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

