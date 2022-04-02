Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a C$3.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$4.00. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.06.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of TSE:XBC opened at C$2.25 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of C$1.37 and a 52-week high of C$5.49. The stock has a market cap of C$343.01 million and a P/E ratio of -14.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.