Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$52.00 to C$58.00. The company traded as high as $43.18 and last traded at $43.10, with a volume of 195054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TECK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,590,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,516,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,513,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,145,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,114,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,186 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

About Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.