Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 425 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) has been assigned a CHF 425 price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a CHF 415 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 394.62.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

