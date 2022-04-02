TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Up 31.5% in March

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 397.6 days.
TVAHF opened at $12.12 on Friday. TV Asahi has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80.
About TV Asahi (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TV Asahi (TVAHF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.