Troy Income & Growth Trust (LON:TIGT) Insider Purchases £6,160 in Stock

Troy Income & Growth Trust (LON:TIGT – Get Rating) insider Brigid Sutcliffe acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £6,160 ($8,069.16).

Shares of TIGT opened at GBX 76.30 ($1.00) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £235.04 million and a PE ratio of 10.59. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 67.80 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 83 ($1.09).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 0.49 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Troy Income & Growth Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

