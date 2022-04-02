Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Cut by Analyst

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

MS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

NYSE MS opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.23. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $156.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

