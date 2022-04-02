Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.35. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $70.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.