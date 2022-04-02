State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. State Auto Financial has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 79.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial (Get Rating)

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.