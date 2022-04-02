State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. State Auto Financial has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.
About State Auto Financial (Get Rating)
State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.
