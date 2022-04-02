Magellan Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, April 6th

Magellan Financial Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split on Wednesday, April 6th. The 9-8 split was announced on Wednesday, April 6th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 6th.

Magellan Financial Group stock opened at 10.95 on Friday. Magellan Financial Group has a twelve month low of 10.95 and a twelve month high of 28.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGLLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magellan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Macquarie lowered Magellan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Magellan Financial Group Ltd. engages in the provision of funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Funds Management, Principal Investments, and Corporate. The Funds Management segment consists of the activities undertaken by Magellan Asset Management Limited, Airlie Funds Management Property Limited, MFG Services LLC, and Frontier North America Holdings, Inc and its controlled entities.

