ModivCare Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ModivCare in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ModivCare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $120.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.34 and a 200-day moving average of $138.79. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $211.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -231.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

