StockNews.com Downgrades Lennar (NYSE:LEN) to Hold

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 52-week low of $79.52 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.32.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.