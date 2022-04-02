Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for OptimizeRx Co. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for OptimizeRx in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). William Blair also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OPRX. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $702.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $787,801.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

