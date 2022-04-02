Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RCI. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

NYSE:RCI opened at $57.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,909,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 551.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,191 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,445 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,140,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.