$235.29 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) will report $235.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $207.30 million and the highest is $250.37 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $188.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $979.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $868.30 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $944.80 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $200,344,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 157.80%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

