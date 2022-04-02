Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SRAX, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for SRAX in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford forecasts that the business services provider will earn $4.71 per share for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for SRAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Dawson James raised their target price on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.73. SRAX has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SRAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SRAX by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Avenir Corp bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SRAX by 16.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

