Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Renasant Co. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renasant in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $20,372,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,766,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,024,000 after purchasing an additional 377,642 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after purchasing an additional 104,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.