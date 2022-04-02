Hostess Brands, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hostess Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,320,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,497,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,419,000 after acquiring an additional 607,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 113,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,569,000 after acquiring an additional 917,894 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

