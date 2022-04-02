Tango Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.77) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.