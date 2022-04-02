Tango Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.77) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.