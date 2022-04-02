AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.74 Million

Analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) will announce $69.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.44 million to $70.75 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year sales of $299.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $301.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $335.97 million, with estimates ranging from $259.18 million to $364.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AvidXchange.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvidXchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.78.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at 8.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 9.34. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 6.50 and a twelve month high of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

