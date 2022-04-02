Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.43 Million

Analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) will post $119.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.30 million and the lowest is $119.00 million. Perion Network posted sales of $89.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $619.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $616.00 million to $624.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $718.87 million, with estimates ranging from $707.72 million to $728.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $157.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PERI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $999.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

